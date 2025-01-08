New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) An upcoming exhibition, "Dali Comes to India", will feature works of Salvador Dali, one of the most influential surrealist artists, at Visual Arts Gallery here from February 7.

Organised by Bruno Art Group, the travelling exhibition is curated by Christine Argillet and features Dali's rare etchings, watercolours and tapestries from the prestigious Pierre Argillet Collection.

Also Read | Delhi CM Residence Row: Alka Lamba Slams Atishi, Says Chief Minister’s Residence Not Permanent for Anyone.

The exhibition, which will also be the first time Dali's works will be showcased in India since his visit in 1967, celebrates the 20th century artist's groundbreaking contributions to surrealism with over 200 original works that span his illustrious career.

The collection includes iconic works such as etchings from "Mythologie", "Les Chants de Maldoror", and other surrealist interpretations that exemplify Dalí's exploration of dreams, subconscious fears, and fantastical imagery.

Also Read | 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention in Odisha: Indian Diaspora Delegations Express Gratitude to PM Narendra Modi (See Pics and Videos).

Dali's surreal landscapes and psychological themes serve as mirrors to contemporary issues, reflecting complex notions of identity, mental health, and the intricacies of human emotion.

"Keeping in mind Dalí's vision of creating hyper-real works, the gallery has brought in a painter from New York, Yigal Ozeri, who has created special pieces for this exhibition.

"Also participating is a sculptor from Switzerland, Dr. Gindi, who is closely associated with Dalí's creative journey and with surrealism. I believe that their participation will greatly enrich the experience of show visitors and compliment Dali's works," Motti Abramovitz, owner and CEO - Bruno Art Group, said in a statement.

In "The Songs of Maldoror" series, the exhibition will feature a set of 50 prints, including eight reworked plates where Dalí added elaborated visions of his childhood traumas, while 16 etchings from the "Mythology" series draw upon the symbolism of ancient Greek legends, created using Dalí's "hasard objectif" technique.

Other works in the show will include "Secret Poems by Apollinaire" - 18 original etchings reworked in drypoint, initially inspired by Georges Brassens' songs but later shifted to illustrate Apollinaire's poems; "Faust" - 21 original etchings with roulette, ruby, and diamond, brilliantly illustrating Goethe's masterpiece within magic circles and alchemical symbols; "Don Juan" - Three hand-coloured original drypoint etchings based on the themes of 'Seduction', 'Love', and 'Death'.

A selection of works from 242 original copper etchings created between 1960 and 1972, showcasing Dalí's diverse artistic vision, will also be a part of the exhibition.

The exhibition will also feature sculptures by renowned sculptor Dr. Gindi, whose work delves into themes of human existence, transience, and the search for meaning, apart from the works of Yigal Ozeri, an Israeli-born artist based in New York City.

Ozeri's latest project, "My Territory: India," takes his practice into new terrain. Inspired by his travels to India, this series portrays life in India through stunning photorealist paintings based on photographs he captured during his visit.

The show will come to an end on February 13 before continuing at Massarrat by Bruno Art Group from February 15 to March 16.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)