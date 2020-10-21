Dumka (J'khand), Oct 21 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Babulal Marandi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand, alleging that the law and order situation has "collapsed" under the incumbent administration and Dalit and Tribal girls are being raped and murdered in the state.

The BJP Legislature Party leader, addressing a by- election rally in Dumka, alleged that legislators and officials are trying to brush off the rape and murder cases, with some even suggesting that such crimes are happening due to the use of mobile phones by girls.

"More than 1,000 rapes, murders, kidnappings and lootings have taken place in Jharkhand in the last 10 months. Small girls, mostly Dalits and Tribals, are being raped and killed. The law and order has collapsed and the administration is doing nothing," he said.

The BJP leader cited two rape incidents in Dumka district and Barhait, the chief minister's constituency, alleging government inaction.

"The saddest thing is that instead of being ashamed and taking action, JMM legislators like Lobin Hembram and police officials brush off such incidents, saying these happen due to the use of mobile phones by girls," he said.

Hembram had on Tuesday said rape incidents are increasing because girls are using mobile phones. DGP M V Rao had said one of the major reasons behind rising incidents of rapes is because of the carelessness of parents.

Soren's brother Basant Soren will fight BJP's Lois Marandi in the November 3 by-election to the Dumka seat. A total of 12 candidates are trying their luck in the constituency, which was vacated by the chief minister.

