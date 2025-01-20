Chandigarh, Jan 20 (PTI) Fasting Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal on Monday asked protesting farmers to keep supporting the ongoing agitation, saying they should not think that their issues have been resolved with an invitation by the Centre for a meeting.

Meanwhile, Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police Nanak Singh said there is a "visible improvement" in the health of Dallewal ever since he started getting medical aid.

In his first public statement after getting medical assistance, Dallewal, who is on an indefinite fast since November 26 last year, lauded the support of people to the ongoing protest at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points.

"To the extent that we have led this agitation towards victory and to the extent that the government stepped back, it happened because of the support of 'sangat' (people)," Dallewal told reporters.

He also praised more than 100 farmers, who had gone on indefinite fast, and also those, especially young ones, for their support to the agitation and not allowing the government to evict them from the protest site.

"I have expectations from the 'sangat' that they keep the same kind of support to the stir. Do not think that the meeting (with the Centre) has come and perhaps, the issue has been resolved. We need to be more strong," he asserted.

To a question on ending his fast-unto-death, Dallewal said he will recover with the blessings of 'Waheguru' (Almighty), not with food or medical treatment.

Meanwhile, SSP Singh said there is a "visible improvement" in the health of Dallewal after getting medical aid.

He said the Punjab farmer leader was being given intravenous fluids, expressing hope that he would recover to his pre-fast health level to attend the February 14 meeting with the Centre.

On Saturday, a high-level central delegation led by Priya Ranjan, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, met Dallewal and representatives of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha at the Khanauri border point, and invited them for resumption of talks on February 14 at Chandigarh.

Following the announcement of the proposed meeting by the central delegation on Saturday, Dallewal took medical aid but he refused to end his indefinite fast.

Addressing the media at Khanauri, the SSP said Dallewal started to get medical aid on the intervening night of January 18 and 19 after the Centre invited farmers to hold talks.

"I met him today and also met doctors. There is a visible improvement in his health," said Singh.

When asked that Dr Swaiman Singh who examined Dallewal claimed that the farmer leader could not recover only with medical aid, the SSP refused to make any comment on this.

"I am telling you as per the report of government doctors. We will be able to comment to what extent his health improved after his blood report comes," he said.

Asked what kind of medical assistance was being given, Singh said the doctors' efforts were that the farmer leader should regain his health to the pre-fast level.

He said a team of four government doctors each in three shifts remain at the Khanauri site. A panel of multi-specialty doctors also examine him, he said.

Farmers, under the banner of the SKM (Non-Political) and KMM, have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 last year, after security forces did not allow them to march to Delhi to press for their various demands.

