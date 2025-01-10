New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) After Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a podcast that he is human and not god and can commit mistakes, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh Friday took a swipe at him saying he is doing damage control now after he proclaimed himself as "non-biological".

Modi in his first podcast hosted by Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, said it has been his life's mantra that he may make mistakes but he will not do anything wrong out of bad intentions.

"This from a man who proclaimed his non-biological status just eight months back. This is clearly damage control," Ramesh said in a post on X.

In the interaction, Modi said, "When I became (Gujarat) chief minister I said I will not spare any effort to work hard. I will not do anything for myself. And, thirdly, I am human and I can make mistakes. But I will not do anything wrong out of bad intentions. i have made it a mantra of my life. Mistakes are inevitable. I must have made mistakes. I am a human too, not a god."

