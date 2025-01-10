Bhubaneswar, January 10: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said that the Indian diaspora can make significant contributions towards the realisation of India's mission of Viksit Bharat – a developed India by 2047, when the country will celebrate 100 years of its Independence. Speaking at the valedictory session of the three-day Pravasi Bharatiya Convention here on Friday, President Murmu said: "Our nation today is marching towards Viksit Bharat – a developed India – by the year 2047. It is a National Mission that requires proactive and enthusiastic participation of every Indian, including those living abroad. The Indian Diaspora is an integral part of this vision. Their global presence gives them a unique perspective, and their achievements place them in a position to significantly contribute to the realization of a developed India." She also said that the Indian diaspora represents the best of our country.

The President also noted that the Indian diaspora have carried with them not just the knowledge and skills acquired in this sacred land but also the values and ethos that have been the foundation of Indian civilisation for millennia. President Murmu said that the Indian diaspora has made a mark in the fields of technology, medicine, arts, or entrepreneurship, which the world acknowledges and respects. Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2025: PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate 18th PBD Convention in Odisha, Launch Special Train Today.

She expressed happiness over the fact that the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention has turned into a platform where ideas converge, collaborations are forged, and the bonds between India and its diaspora are strengthened. Referring to India's timeless philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, the President said that this vision is about creating an ecosystem that not only meets our needs, but also contributes to global well-being.

President Murmu said that India seeks to be a nation that balances economic progress with social justice and environmental stewardship, ensuring a bright future for generations to come. She stated that the Indian Diaspora would play an essential role in achieving this vision. "We celebrate the achievements of our Pravasi Bharatiya family. We should also look forward to the future with hope and determination. Together, we can build a Viksit Bharat, a nation that stands tall on the global stage and continues to be a beacon of light for the world," said President Murmu. 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention in Odisha: Indian Diaspora Delegations Express Gratitude to PM Narendra Modi (See Pics and Videos).

Congratulating the recipients of Pravasi Bharatiya Samman-2025, the President on Friday said this award is a token of recognition by India for the extraordinary contributions of its diaspora. She said that their success stories are not just a matter of pride for India, but they also inspire millions across the world to strive for excellence.

She also congratulated Christine Kangaloo, President of Trinidad and Tobago, for being conferred with the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman award this year and said that her outstanding contributions in leading her nation, with a special focus on women and the Indian diaspora, has set a high benchmark on the world stage. Notably, Murmu conferred the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman awards to as many as 27 overseas Indians and organisations from countries like the US, Fiji, Guyana, Mauritius, Moldova, Myanmar, Russia and Saudi Arabia.

