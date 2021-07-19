Mumbai, Jul 19 (PTI) Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Monday said he had asked the state DGP to probe a media report which claimed dance bars were operational in neighbouring Thane district amid COVID-19 restrictions.

Talking to a Marathi news channel which carried out a sting operation on the issue, he said he had asked the director general of police to submit a written report.

"If dance bars are found operational, then police officials will be punished," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)