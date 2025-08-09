New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) has issued the scheme guidelines for the 23rd National Awards for e-Governance (NAeG) 2026, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said on Saturday.

Nominations for the National Awards for e-Governance can be submitted on the web portal (http://www.nceg.gov.in) from 1st September, 2025.

The last date for the submission of the application will be 15th October, 2025.

The National Awards for e-Governance are presented annually to honour and encourage excellence in implementing e-Governance initiatives. The awards seek to recognise significant achievements, foster the sharing of effective practices, and promote innovations in digital governance.

Nominations for National Awards for e-Governance 2026 can be submitted under 7 Categories:

1. Government Process Re-engineering by use of technology for Digital Transformation

2. Innovation by Use of AI and other new-age technologies for providing Citizen-Centric Services3. Best e-Gov. Practices/Innovation in Cyber Security4. District Level Initiatives in e-Governance5. Grassroots Level Initiatives by Gram Panchayats or equivalent Traditional Local Bodies for Deepening/ Widening of Service Delivery6. Replication and Scaling of Nationally Awarded and Mission-mode e-Governance Projects by State/UTs/Districts7. Digital transformation by use of data analytics in digital platforms by Central Ministries/States/ UTs

The period of consideration requires that the project's launch date fall between 01.07.2023 and 30.06.2025. Additionally, the project must be fully commissioned and operational as of 01.08.2025 for all seven categories listed under NAeG 2026.

The NAeG Awards 2026 will comprise (i) a trophy, (ii) a certificate, and (iii) an incentive of ₹10 lakh for each Gold Awardee and ₹5 lakh for each Silver Awardee. The incentive will be awarded to the respective district/organisation for use in project or programme implementation or to bridge resource gaps in any area of public welfare. A total of 16 awards will be conferred under NAeG 2026, including 10 Gold Awards and 6 Silver Awards.

