Nagpur (Maharshtra) [India], March 17 (ANI): The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) has re-elected Dattatreya Hosabale as General Secretary of RSS for the term 2024-2027.

Hosabale has held this position since 2021.

Also Read | Firing in Punjab: Gangster Opens Fire at Raiding Police Team in Hoshiarpur District, Cop Killed (Watch Video).

In a social media post on X, RSS stated, "The RSS Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) re-elected (2024-2027) Shri Dattatreya Hosabale ji for the post of Sarkaryavah. He has been discharging the responsibility of Sarkaryavah since 2021".

Addressing a press conference in Maharashtra's Nagpur, Dattatreya Hosabale said, "Sangh is getting into the hearts of the people and the impact of the Sangh is also increasing in the society. The way people welcomed us across the country during the 'Akshat Vitaran' before the Pran Pratistha of Ram Lalla shows the environment of the country".

Also Read | Unfair Trade Practice: Consumer Forum Orders Flipkart To Pay Man Rs 10,000 for Mental Harassment After It Cancels iPhone Order.

"Ram temple is the symbol of India's civilization and its culture. Shri Ram is the civilizational identity of the country, this has been proven time and again and also proven on January 22. Approximately 20 crore houses have been reached by the RSS or people with our ideology, this is a record in India's history that such a thing has happened in just 15 days," he said.

In response to queries regarding electoral bonds, Hosabale remarked, "RSS has not thought anything about this subject. It has not even been discussed here in Pratinidhi Sabah because Electoral bonds is an experiment, such experiments keep happening, there should be checks and balances."

He emphasized the need for scrutiny and evaluation of such systems, pointing out that the concept of electoral bonds is not entirely new and has been implemented before. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)