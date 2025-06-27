Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 27 (ANI): With the war against drugs "Yudh Nashian Virudh" waged on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to eradicate drug menace from state completed 118 days, Punjab Police on Friday arrested 125 drug smugglers and recovered 710 grams heroin, 1 kg opium and Rs 1.22 lakh drug money from their possession. With this, the number of total drug smugglers arrested has reached to 19,473 in just 118 days, a press release said.

The operation was conducted on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav simultaneously in all 28 Police districts of the state.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Centenary Celebrations of Acharya Shri 108 Vidyanand Ji Maharaj at Vigyan Bhawan on June 28.

Notably, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann has asked the Commissioners of Police, Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendent of Police to make Punjab drug free state. The Punjab government has also constituted a 5-member Cabinet Sub Committee led by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema to monitor the war against drugs.

Divulging details, Special DGP Law and Order Arpit Shukla informed that over 200 Police teams, comprising over 1400 police personnel, under the supervision of 96 gazetted officers have conducted raids at as many as 488 locations across the state leading to the registration of 84 first information reports (FIRs) across the state. Police teams have also checked as many as 505 suspicious persons during the day-long operation, he added.

Also Read | Kolkata Gang-Rape Case: TMC's Shashi Panja Urges BJP To Behave As Responsible Opposition in Aftermath of Gang Rape in Kasba Law College, Assures Strict Action Against All Accused (Watch Video).

The Special DGP said that with the state government has enforced a three-pronged strategy-- Enforcement, Deaddiction and Prevention (EDP)-- to eradicate drugs from the state, the Punjab Police as part of 'De-addiction' has convinced 78 persons to undergo de-addiction and rehabilitation treatment today. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)