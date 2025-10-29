Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29 (ANI): A special Tamil Nadu State Session was held on Day 3 of India Maritime Week 2025.

Topics such as Tamil Nadu's Next-Gen Maritime Industries--Shipbuilding, Clean and Industrial Manufacturing, and Tamil Nadu Ports -- were discussed.

In his welcome Address, TN Venkatesh, Vice Chairman and CEO of Tamil Nadu Maritime Board, highlighted the ongoing efforts and achievements in the maritime industry in Tamil Nadu.

He said, "We are taking various measures and have identified several areas to be developed as minor ports. We are working for the holistic development of the sector. We are developing the Institute of Maritime Excellence. We are developing green ports. We welcome all of you to invest in Tamil Nadu."

The progress and vision of the VOC Port Authority, Tuticorin, were also highlighted at the event. Chairman Susanta Kumar Purohit delivered a detailed presentation on the port's strategic strengths, expansion, and sustainability initiatives.

He emphasised that Tamil Nadu continues to play a pioneering role in transforming India's maritime industry through new collaborations and investments. "VOC Port is proud of its green vision. We are a port well connected to the hinterland, and we have recently expanded our facilities. The port has also been nominated as the Green Hydrogen Hub of the country," he said.

Video presentation showcased the port's strategic importance, capacity, and key green initiatives, including ongoing and proposed projects such as green hydrogen and green methanol production facilities, as well as a proposed green methanol bunkering facility. The video also highlighted the port's commitment to social responsibility and connectivity.

Sunil Paliwal, Chairman of the Indian Ports Association, said, " Tamil Nadu is the state of possibilities. We in Tamil Nadu are interested in growth. Tamil Nadu has one of the highest GDP growth rates in the country. We are inviting you to join us. We are the only state with 3 major ports, including Tuticorin."

TRB Rajaa, Minister of Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce, Government of Tamil Nadu, praised Purohit's leadership and enthusiasm, saying, "Susanta is a highly efficient officer, and the passion with which he presented the VOC Port video is commendable. Tamil Nadu is blessed with such administrators. Whenever Tamil Nadu undertakes an initiative, it is for India -- and we are extremely proud of this nation."

The session reinforced Tamil Nadu's growing influence in India's maritime ecosystem and reaffirmed VOC Port's leadership in advancing sustainable, green initiatives to strengthen the nation's blue economy. (ANI)

