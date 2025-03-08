New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday inaugurated a National Conference on the theme 'Nari Shakti Se Viksit Bharat' in New Delhi. She said that this day was to honour women's achievements, raise awareness of their rights, and dedicate ourselves to promoting gender equality.

The Union Ministry of Women and Child Development organised this conference to celebrate International Women's Day.

Speaking on the occasion, the President greeted fellow citizens and said that this day is an occasion to honour women's achievements, raise awareness of their rights, and dedicate ourselves to promoting gender equality.

The President said, "Today, we are celebrating the completion of 50 years of International Women's Day. There is no doubt that the women's community has made unprecedented progress during this period."

She said that she considers her life journey to be a part of this progress. She stated that from being born in a simple family and backward area of Odisha, her journey to the Rashtrapati Bhavan is the story of equal opportunities and social justice for women in Indian society. She expressed confidence that the examples of women's success will continue to grow.

The President said that a better environment for girls to move forward is necessary for realising the dream of a developed India.

"They should get an environment where they can make independent decisions about their lives without pressure or fear. We have to create such an ideal society where no daughter or sister is afraid of going or staying alone anywhere. Only the feeling of respect towards women will create a fear-free social environment. The confidence that girls will get in such an environment will take our country to new heights," a release by the President's Secretariat read.

President Murmu said that whenever "we have respected the talent of women, they have never disappointed us. We cannot forget the contribution of eminent personalities like Sarojini Naidu, Rajkumari Amrit Kaur, Sucheta Kriplani and Hansaben Mehta, who were members of the Constituent Assembly."

There are many such examples where women have not only achieved the highest position by earning fame on the strength of their intelligence, wisdom and knowledge but also increased the prestige of the country and society. Be it science, sports, politics or social service, women have instilled respect for their talent in all fields, she added.

President Murmu said that as India moves towards becoming the third-largest economy in the world, the participation of women in the country's workforce should increase rapidly.

She pointed out that, not only in India but also in other countries, one reason for women's low participation in the workforce is the belief that women will take leave to look after their children or will be able to pay less attention to work.

"But this thinking is not correct. We have to ask ourselves whether society has no responsibility towards children. We all know that the first teacher in the family is the mother. If a mother takes leave to look after her children, then her endeavour is also for the betterment of society. A mother can make her child an ideal citizen through her efforts," she added.

The President said that a developed India could be built only on the strength of self-reliant, self-esteemed, independent and empowered women.

"The resolve of a developed India is the resolve of all of us, which we all have to fulfil together. Therefore, men must support women at every step in becoming strong, empowered and self-reliant. Women should move ahead in their lives with full confidence, dedication, and hard work and contribute to the country's and society's development," she said. (ANI)

