Shimla, Aug 5 (PTI) Commuters will not have to pay toll at Sanwara plaza till National Highway 5, which has been closed for three days due to a landslide, connecting Shimla to Chandigarh is reopened for traffic, officials said on Saturday.

On Wednesday, a landslide hit the highway at Chakki Mor near Koti on the Dharampur-Parwanoo section, causing a 50-metre stretch of the road to cave in. Following the landslide, traffic has been diverted to alternative routes.

Solan District Magistrate Manmohan Sharma on Saturday ordered immediate closure of Sanwara toll plaza till the highway is reopened.

NH-5 has been damaged at multiple locations between Solan and Parwanoo due to heavy rainfall and completely blocked at Koti, he said.

There is resentment among the general public over the collection of toll when the highway is not open and this may lead to a law and order situation, he said.

