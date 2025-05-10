Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], May 10 (ANI): District authorities in Jalandhar have issued an advisory on Saturday asking residents to avoid large gatherings and stay indoors as a precautionary measure amid heightened security between India and Pakistan.

Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal announced that malls and high-rise commercial buildings in the district will remain closed today.

Also Read | KEAM Result 2025: CEE Likely To Announce Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical Entrance Exam Results Today at cee.kerala.gov.in, Know Steps To Check Score.

"Jal Cantt and Adampur markets are being ordered to be closed," Aggarwal stated.

The advisory further asks residents to avoid moving out in the open and to refrain from unnecessary movement in tall buildings.

Also Read | BSF Destroys Terrorist Launch Pad in Sialkot's Looni After Pakistan Violates Ceasefire (Watch Video).

"Stay calm. All above are precautionary measures," Aggarwal added.

Earlier today, in Amritsar fragments and debris of an unidentified projectile were recovered from a field in Mughlani Kot Village.

Speaking on the incident, Sarpanch of the village Gursahib Singh said that the incident happened at around five in the morning; however, no one was injured due to the falling debris.

"It happened at 5 am; afterwards I came to know about the blast...no one is injured," he said.

"There was a loud blast; we think it was from a drone that was brought down; not much damage has happened," said another resident of the village.

"There was a blast and we rushed out; parts of this drone are lying around... What they are doing is wrong; we are giving them a befitting reply," said another villager.

Earlier, a drone-related explosion damaged a house in Kanganiwal village in rural Jalandhar, Punjab.

Surjeet Kaur, a local resident, described the moment of the attack: "A red-coloured flash came above our house and there was a huge explosion. We got scared. Everything was dark. We came out of our houses after a short while and saw that the water tank above our houses and our neighbours' houses had exploded. There was a blackout at that time, and all the lights were off." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)