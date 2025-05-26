Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 26 (ANI): Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Sachin Kumar Vaishya on Monday chaired a comprehensive meeting to review the preparedness for the upcoming Amarnath Ji Yatra 2025.

According to a release, the meeting aimed to ensure seamless coordination among all departments and agencies involved in the smooth conduct of the annual pilgrimage.

Key issues discussed included security and traffic management, accommodation for pilgrims, yatra registration facilities, sanitation and fire safety measures. The DC emphasised meticulous planning and timely execution of all arrangements, reiterating that necessary steps must be taken following established protocols, while incorporating improvements as per current requirements.

As per the release, the meeting was attended by SSP Jammu, Joginder Singh, SSP Traffic City Jammu, Farooq Qaiser, Additional District Magistrates, Ansuya Jamwal and Rakesh Kumar, Joint Director Information Jammu, Deepak Dubey, Sub Divisional Magistrates and other concerned district officers.

Special focus was laid on key transit points and venues, including Jammu Railway Station and Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas, where arrangements for crowd management, sanitation and accommodation were reviewed in detail. The deployment of paramilitary forces and the roles of nodal officers were also discussed to ensure effective management of the yatra.

According to the release, the Deputy Commissioner directed all departments to work in close coordination and maintain constant communication to address any issues promptly. He stressed the need for adequate provision of sanitation facilities, toilets and safe accommodation for the pilgrims, along with robust fire safety and crowd management measures.

The meeting concluded with the DC urging all stakeholders to maintain high standards of service and hospitality for the visiting pilgrims and to ensure that all arrangements are put in place well before the commencement of the yatra. (ANI)

