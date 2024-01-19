New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): The Delhi High Court was informed on Friday that no order was passed by the LG Delhi to stop funding of the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR). It was also informed that the petitioner commission is in excess of funds of more than five crore.

Justice Subramonium Prasad, after noting the submissions of counsel for LG Delhi, was directed to file an affidavit.

Also Read | Sanatan Dharma Remark Row: Patna Lawyer Who Filed Case Against DMK Leader Udaynidhi Stalin Alleges Threat Call.

The Delhi High Court is hearing a petition that claims that the funding of DCPCR was stopped by the LG. This matter was transferred to the Delhi High Court by the Supreme Court.

The counsel for LG stated that no order was passed by LG Delhi to stop funding of the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR).

Also Read | Ram Temple Consecration: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Flags Off Trucks Carrying 5 Lakh Laddus ‘Prasad’ for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya (Watch Video).

He also stated that there is no such press release issued by the LG, which is annexed by the counsel for DCPCR.

The counsel for the LG further stated that, as of date, the petitioner commission has an excess of more than Rs 5 crore. "It is something serious if it's true because the petition gives it a political colour," the Court remarked.

The High Court has directed the counsel to state the facts stated in the court in an affidavit.The matter has been listed on January 25 for further hearing.

Earlier, the petitioner commission had approached the Supreme Court on December 15, 2023, alleging that its money had been frozen by the LG.

The Supreme Court had questioned the filing of the petition before it. It was ordered to transfer it to the Delhi High Court.

This matter, thereafter, was listed before the high court on January 9, 2024.

Senior advocate Gopal Shankar Narayanan appeared for DCPCR. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)