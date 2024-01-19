Bhopal, January 19: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday flagged off trucks carrying 5 Lakh laddus as 'prasad' from the city of Baba Mahakal, Ujjain to Ayodhya for the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22. After the CM's announcement, the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee prepared the sweet offerings and packed them in containers to send to Ayodhya on the occasion of the Ram Temple opening on January 22.

"CM Yadav flagged off the prasad rath of 5 lakh laddus being sent by the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee, Ujjain to Ayodhya on the occasion of the consecration of Lord Ram. The CM showed the flag to trucks from Manas Bhawan in the state capital Bhopal," read a post on the official X handle of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). "The foundation of the city of Ayodhya, as we see it today, was laid two thousand years ago during the era of Emperor Vikramaditya. The original Ram Temple was also built by Emperor Vikramaditya. We are happy that those glory days are being restored. Lord Ram is returning to his birthplace and will be enthroned in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple," CM Yadav told reporters on Friday. Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony: Madhya Pradesh Government Announces Half-Day Closure on January 22 for Ram Mandir Inauguration.

CM Mohan Yadav Flags Off Trucks Carrying 5 Lakh Laddus 'Prasad'

जय-जय श्रीराम... आज मध्यप्रदेश का हर व्यक्ति हर्षित है। जब भगवान श्रीराम, 500 वर्षों के संघर्ष के बाद गर्भगृह में प्रवेश कर रहे हैं, तब बाबा महाकाल अपने प्रेम स्वरूप 5 लाख लड्डू यहां से भेज रहे हैं। आज हमने भगवा ध्वज दिखाकर, लड्डुओं से भरे ये प्रसाद रथ अयोध्या के लिए रवाना किये।… pic.twitter.com/ULwbO2eJ6m — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) January 19, 2024

According to the Temple Management Committee, the laddus have been made from besan (gram flour), rava, ghee and dry fruits. Additional workers were deployed to make the delectable sweet. They worked with utmost sincerity and devotion, put them in clean packets and stored them in trucks. Each laddu weighs about 50 grams. Earlier, on Thursday, the idol of Lord Ram was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in Ayodhya. Covered with a veil, the first image of the idol was revealed during the placement ceremony in the sanctum sanctorum on Thursday. Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: Entry Into Consecration Ceremony to be Allowed Only After Scanning QR Code Mentioned on Entry Pass.

The idol of 'Ram Lalla' has been carved by Arun Yogiraj, a famed sculptor from Mysuru, Karnataka. The idol is 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tonnes. The idol portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus also crafted from the same stone. Meanwhile, the city of Ayodhya has been adorned with vibrant petals ahead of Lord Ram's much-anticipated return to his birthplace after a 500-year exile. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the rituals marking the 'Pran Pratishtha' on January 22. A team of priests, led by Lakshmikant Dixit, will officiate the ceremony. Several celebrities and top dignitaries from diverse fields have been invited to the ceremony.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)