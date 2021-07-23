New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) The Delhi Commission For Women on Thursday said a woman living in outer Delhi's Kirari was allegedly forced to drink acid by her in-laws in January this year and the police failed to register a case in the matter for six months.

The woman is undergoing treatment at a government hospital here, the Commission said.

The matter came to the fore after the victim's brother called the DCW helpline 181 on July 20 and sought help. He told the women rights' body that no case had been registered in the matter.

"As soon as information about the matter was received, DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal and member Promila Gupta met the victim at the hospital. The condition of the woman is serious and her body has become very weak," the Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) said.

The team of DCW recorded the statement of the woman before the sub divisional magistrate (SDM).

The police later lodged FIR in the matter, but did not add the section of acid attack in the same, the DCW said.

“Maliwal has issued a notice to the police and asked them to add IPC section 326A (punishment for acid attacks) in the case,” the panel said.

The Delhi Commission for Women will assist the girl in her legal battle and work towards ensuring speedy arrest of the accused, it said.

A senior police officer said since the couple was married for less than seven years, so as per procedure, a statement was recorded before the SDM, based on which the FIR was registered in the matter.

He, however, said IPC section 326 A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid) has been added in the first case diary.

Earlier this week, DCW chief Swati Maliwal had written to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeking strict action in a case where a man allegedly forced his wife to drink acid. The 25-year-old woman was forced to drink acid by her husband and sister-in-law on June 28.

