New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Wednesday issued a notice to police seeking action against a man who allegedly revealed the identity of a minor wrestler who has filed a sexual harassment complaint against BJP MP and outgoing Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Maliwal has also issued summons to DCP New Delhi in the matter.

"A man posing as the uncle of a minor girl who had filed a complaint against Brij Bhushan is revealing the identity of the girl by showing her documents to the press. I am giving notice to the police. There should be an FIR against this man under the POCSO Act. Are they letting Brij Bhushan roam free so that the victim can be pressured," the DCW chief tweeted in Hindi.

According to the Commission, some women wrestlers, including a minor girl, have alleged that Singh sexually harassed them. Two separate FIRs have been registered against him in the matter.

A video is now being circulated on social media in which a person, claiming to be the uncle of the minor complainant, reveals her identity which is a criminal offence under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, the women's panel said.

It asked the police for details including a copy of FIR to be registered against the person for revealing the identity of the girl and summoned them to appear before the Commission at 12 pm in June 6. The DCW said it has also asked Delhi Police to inform the reasons for not arresting the main accused, Singh, till date.

Further, it asked the police to provide a copy of enquiry report whether accused Singh is in any way linked to the act of revealing the identity of the minor survivor.

The DCW chief has asked the DCP, New Delhi, to appear before the Commission on June 2 along with an action taken report in the matter.

"It is shocking that the survivor who is under constant threat and Hon'ble Supreme Court has provided her security, her identity is being revealed by a person and Delhi Police is not doing anything about it. Revealing the identity of a survivor in a case registered under POCSO Act is also a criminal offence. In such a scenario, the act of revealing the minor survivor's identity must be dealt with seriously," Maliwal said.

The wrestlers, who had been protesting at Jantar Mantar since April 23 seeking the arrest of Singh, were removed from the site by the police on Sunday after they tried to march to the new Parliament building during its inauguration. They were detained before being released later.

The Delhi Police has filed two FIRs against Singh. While the first FIR relates to allegations by the minor wrestler and has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the second is related to outraging modesty.

On Tuesday, police sources said the agitating wrestlers will not be allowed to shift to their sit-in protest to the India Gate as the national monument is not a site for demonstrations and alternative places for their dharna will be suggested.

