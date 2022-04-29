New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Friday issued summons to the North MCD commissioner over a fire at the Bhalswa landfill site and sought details about steps taken by the civic body to clear up the site.

According to an official statement, the panel has also sought details of the expenditure made by the North Delhi civic body in the last 15 years to clean the site.

The DCW claimed the fire has damaged many houses in the vicinity leaving several women and children homeless and thereby rendering them vulnerable to crime.

The commission said it has been informed that residents of the area are facing several health issues due to the terrible fire at Bhalswa landfill.

Firefighters struggled to douse a fire at the Bhalswa landfill site in north Delhi for the third straight day on Thursday with officials saying it will take at least another day to put it out completely.

Several videos showed the blaze churning out dense plumes of smoke and turning the sky hazy grey. Locals said on Wednesday the thick smoke was choking them.

"The residents are engulfed in poisonous fumes, caused by the fire, which is entering their homes and severally affecting the health of all, including the women and children in the area," according to the DCW statement.

Seeing the severity of the matter, the panel has issued summons to the North MCD commissioner seeking complete details of the steps taken by the corporation to clear the landfill along with the expenditure made in the past 15 years on the same, it said.

"The commission has also sought copies of all complaints filed by the locals in the past five years about landfill related issues along with detailed action-taken reports of the same."

The DCW has given the civic body four days to provide the information along with a detailed action-taken report about the fire at the Bhalswa landfill site.

Information on measures and studies done by the municipal corporation for proper waste disposal from the landfill by studying models from India and abroad have also been sought by the commission, the statement said.

"The commission has asked North MCD to produce complete details about steps taken by it to study the social, health, economic and environmental impact of the landfill on nearby residents and the action taken against officers responsible for the current tragedy," it said.

