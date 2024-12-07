Bangriposi, Dec 7 (PTI) Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said the Doordarshan will start news bulletins in Santali within a week.

Vaishnaw, also the railway minister, made the announcement at a programme in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district where President Droupadi Murmu laid the foundation stones for six projects, including three rail lines.

Murmu, the first tribal president of the country, belongs to the Santali community.

Santali, one of the 22 recognised languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, is spoken by over 70 lakh people in the country. Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Assam and Tripura have sizeable Santali-speaking populations.

