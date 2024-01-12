New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) The Delhi Development Authority has allotted more than 180-acre land to seven state universities and institutions to develop Narela as an "education hub", according to a statement released on Friday.

In a "major push" to the establishment of the education hub by Delhi LG V K Saxena, the DDA has allotted 181-acre land to seven different government universities/institutions of the national capital for development of their campuses, it said.

In addition to this, 1,082 already built flats in the area have also been allotted to these universities as per their demand, it stated.

The move, apart from generating "unprecedented developmental works" in the area, will result in the DDA getting about Rs 1,300 crore for the land and additional revenue for the flats. During the last more than a year, the DDA has been able to sale about 8,000 flats out of its unsold inventory, the statement said.

In a meeting with officials in October last year, Saxena had directed that apart from the ongoing development projects in the area, which include residential, courts, police, hospital and prison complexes, the DDA should strive to develop the Narela sub-city into an education hub, it said.

Apart from providing the much-needed land to the cramped university campuses in the city, it would also provide a "fillip" to the infra-structural development of the Narela sub-city, the statement said.

The DDA has issued allotment letters to the Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (16.73 acres), Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (22.43 acres), Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (10 acres), Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (20 acres), Delhi Technological University (47.46 acres), Delhi Teachers University (12.69 acres), and Indira Gandhi Delhi Technology University for Women (50 acres), it further stated.

These universities had hitherto been running in limited spaces. The land that has been allotted will be in addition to their existing campuses and would help the universities/institutions expand - a requirement that was being felt for quite sometime, the statement added.

