New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) Starting early Wednesday morning, the DDA launched a demolition drive in the Bhoomiheen camp in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri as a heavy deployment of police stood by to prevent any flare-ups.

The Delhi Development Authority, land owning authority in the city, demolished 344 structures claiming most of which were lying vacant.

Also Read | Sonam Raghuvanshi, 4 Others Sent to 8-Day Police Custody by Meghalaya Court for Murder of Raja Raghuvanshi During Honeymoon.

"Around 344 jhuggi structures existed which were mostly vacant. There is no stay against demolition of these jhuggi structures," DDA said in a statement.

A notice was issued to these slum dwellers, whose stay petitions were dismissed, to shift to alternative places by June 10, the statement said..

Also Read | UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025 Declared at upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in; Know Steps to Check Scorecard.

According to the authority, the area has already been approved for an in-situ slum rehabilitation project to house around 4500 jhuggi-jhopri (JJ) dwellers of the adjoining Navjeevan Camp and Jawahar Camp.

"No work for this could be started since the land remained under encroachment for the last 2.5 years despite giving alternative accommodation to eligible dwellers at Kalkaji Extension," the statement read.

The DDA said the demolition was against ineligible dwellers encroaching upon five acres of its land.

According to the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board's rehabilitation policy, the members of a household whose name appears in one of the voter lists of the years 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2015 and possesses one of the 12 documents like an electricity bill, driving licence, etc., is eligible for alternative accommodation.

"1,862 eligible households of Bhoomiheen Camp have been rehabilitated to economically weaker section category flats at Pocket A-14, Kalkaji Extension between November 2022 and May 2023," the statement added.

According to the city development authority, the dwellers were given an opportunity to appeal and the high court heard all the petitioners and dismissed all the cases last week.

A slum dweller is ineligible if the jhuggi is used for commercial purposes, the names of its occupants do not appear on the voters lists of the said years, upper-floor residents do not possess separate ration cards, and they do not have the documents to prove residency.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)