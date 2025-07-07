New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is planning to offer residential plots in the posh Vasant Kunj area in south Delhi.

The authority has issued a tender to hire a professional agency for the planning and demarcation of 118 plots in sector D6 -Vasant Kunj. The scope also includes the development of roads, sewage systems, and water infrastructure.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Government To Cover Signboards of 28 Liquor Shops on Kanwar Yatra Route in Haridwar With Curtains During the Auspicious Month of Shravan.

These plots will later be auctioned by the DDA.

According to the Notice Inviting Tender (NIT), the entire project is to be completed within 12 months from the date the tender is awarded.

Also Read | Why Was Palava Flyover Closed? Dombivli Flyover's Opening and Sudden Shutdown Sparks Political Row; Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress Attack Government (Watch Videos).

"The maximum time allowed for planning and design, including vetting by the competent authority, is three months. The actual execution of work must be completed within nine months from the date of allotment," the tender document states.

The selected agency will also be responsible for planning and designing footpaths and green spaces within the area.

"Additionally, the work will include connecting new drainage and sewer lines to existing manholes and disposing of construction debris and waste materials using mechanical means, including loading, transporting, and dumping," the tender added.

The project will cost around Rs 7.5 crore and will be done as per the laid down guidelines of Central Public Works Department and National Green Tribunal's norms.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)