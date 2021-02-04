Srinagar, Feb 4 (PTI) Anantnag District Panchayat Election Officer (DPEO) Anshul Garg on Thursday ordered recounting of votes for a seat for the recently concluded District Development Council polls, an official spokesman said.

The recounting of votes has been ordered following directions issued by the additional commissioner, Kashmir, the appellate authority, before whom Sajida Begum, the nearest rival, had filed an appeal for recounting under relevant provisions of the law.

The DDC election for 08-Larnoo was conducted in Phase-1 on November 28, 2020, and Khalida Bibi was declared the winner by a margin of seven votes against her nearest rival Sajida Begum on counting day on December 22, 2020.

The recounting will be held for seat 08-Larnoo, Anantnag, in south Kashmir, the spokesman said.

According to an order issued by the DPEO, the recounting of the votes for 08-Larnoo DDC constituency will be held from 11am on Friday at New Conference Hall, Dak Bungalow Khanabal, the spokesman said.

He said Deputy District Election Officer, ADC(S) Anantnag, has been appointed as the Nodal Officer to monitor the conduct of the counting process.

