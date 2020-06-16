India News | DDMA Exempts Govt Functionaries from Quarantine Requirements

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Tuesday exempted constitutional and government functionaries and their staff members travelling across states on official work from the requirement of seven-day home quarantine if they are asymptomatic.

India saw an increase of 10,667 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, with the total count of cases crossing 3.43 lakh today, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Also Read | Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro Smartphones Launching Tomorrow in India; Likely To Be Priced Under Rs 65,000 Bracket.

With 380 deaths reported in the past 24 hours due to the disease, the toll has reached 9,900.

The Health Ministry said that COVID-19 recovery rate had improved to 52.47 per cent. (ANI)

Also Read | Rajasthan Reports 235 New COVID-19 Cases, State Tally Reaches 13,216: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 16, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)