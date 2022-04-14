New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday said it will hold a meeting on April 20 to discuss the current situation in wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, and others will be present.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: 66-Year-Old Senior Citizen Duped of Rs 49,000 by Fraudster on Pretext of Updating KYC.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Thursday logged 325 new COVID-19 infections with a daily positivity rate of 2.39 per cent. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)