Shimla, Jan 20 (PTI) The deadlock over cement freight charges continued on Friday as the meeting between the management and truckers convened by the Himachal Pradesh government to narrow the gap failed to reach any conclusion.

The representatives of the truck unions said that no decision has been reached and they are waiting for the report of Himachal Consultancy Organisation (HIMCON) following which the rates would be notified by the government.

Two cement plants at Barmana (Bilaspur) and Darlaghat (Solan district) owned by ACC and Ambuja Cements, respectively, are closed for the past 36 days, following dispute over freight charges and operators engaged in carriage of cement and clinkers are on roads.

Truckers said they are expecting that the rates would be higher than the existing rates and in case the rates are not as per the expectations, further discussions would be held as no unilateral decision can be taken.

There are about 6,500 trucks attached to the two cement plants and livelihood of thousands of families has been hit due to grounding of trucks. The only source of income of operators and their staff has been blocked and they are facing acute financial problems, the members said.

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan who chaired the meeting said, "We are trying to reach a consensus between the Himachal Pradesh Truck Operators Union of Barmana and Darlaghat of Bilaspur and Solan districts and the management of the cement companies so that the cement plants could re-start their operations in a smooth manner."

The government has conveyed its displeasure with the company management and its owners and our priority is to make the plants functional as soon as possible, he said, and added that the state government has suffered huge financial loss, besides the truck operators were without work for over a month, apart from this, those who were associated directly and indirectly with the company and otherwise, were striving for livelihood, he added.

"We are only mediators and the dispute is between two parties and the motive of the government was to make both ends meet and both the parties have assured to cooperate in this regard. A sub-committee has been set up by the government and HIMCON has taken the exercise for fixing the tariff. The outcome of the meeting will be conveyed to the Chief Minister," he said.

In a letter to the chairman, Permanent Standing Committee Himachal Pradesh, the CEO of Cement Business Adani Cement Ajay Kapur said that transportation market is completely controlled by the transport unions who decide the rates and deployment of trucks and we were forced to close our operations after the transport unions adopted an unworkable position on the freight rate and distribution model.

Hundreds of truckers from Bilaspur and Solan districts, engaged with cement plants had taken out a peaceful foot March trudging 12 Km distance to protest against closure of two cement plants on Thursday.

The truckers who were demanding immediate opening of cement plants gathered at Nauni in Bilaspur district and marched towards the office of Deputy Commissioner to handover the memorandum.

The Adani group which owns both the ACC Limited and Ambuja Cements had closed these plants on December 14, citing high transportation cost. The management had been asking truck operators to lower the freight rates but the truck unions refused the demand.

