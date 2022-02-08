New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday said the death of Army soldiers due to an avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh is a tragedy beyond words and offered condolences to their families.

The brave soldiers laid down their lives for the service of the nation, he said, adding that their selfless sacrifice will always be remembered.

The bodies of the seven Army personnel of 19 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles were found on Tuesday, two days after they went missing when their patrol along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at Tawang sector was struck by an avalanche.

"The death of soldiers due to an avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh is a tragedy beyond words. The brave soldiers laid down their lives for the service of the nation. Their selfless sacrifice will always be remembered. My condolences to their families," Kovind tweeted.

