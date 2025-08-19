Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 19 (ANI): The monsoon has wreaked large-scale havoc across Himachal Pradesh with the cumulative death toll rising to 276 since June 20, according to the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA) released on Tuesday evening.

Of these, 143 people lost their lives in rain-related disasters such as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts and drowning, while 133 died in road accidents triggered by incessant rains and unsafe conditions.

The HPSDMA report stated that the state has also suffered an estimated economic loss of over Rs 2,21,000 lakh (Rs 2,211.64 crore) due to damages to public and private property, agriculture, horticulture and infrastructure.

District-wise data shows that Mandi, Kangra, Kullu and Shimla remain the worst affected. Mandi district alone reported 26 rain-related deaths and 21 in road accidents.

Kangra recorded 29 deaths in natural calamities (including landslides, cloudbursts, drowning and electrocution) and 18 road accident deaths. Chamba saw 13 deaths from disasters and 21 from road mishaps, while Shimla reported 11 rain-related casualties and 15 in road accidents.

In tribal belts, Kinnaur recorded 12 deaths from natural disasters and 13 in road accidents, while Lahaul-Spiti reported six rain-related deaths and one accident fatality.

The highest number of casualties came from incidents of drowning (29), cloudbursts (17), landslides (9) and flash floods (9), with several also due to lightning, snake bites, electrocution and falling from steep slopes or trees.

Apart from loss of lives, the report highlighted widespread damage to houses, cattle sheds, agricultural land and crops. A total of 1,104 houses were fully damaged, 37 shops and factories destroyed, and 2,416 cowsheds and other rural structures lost. Over 27,552 livestock and poultry birds perished in the rains.

Infrastructure has also taken a severe beating. Public works, water supply, power, rural development and education departments have reported cumulative damages worth thousands of crores. Road networks, power distribution systems and irrigation channels remain disrupted across multiple districts, affecting both urban and rural populations.

Authorities said restoration work is being carried out on a war footing, but persistent rainfall and recurring landslides are hampering progress.

The HPSDMA has cautioned that the fragile Himalayan terrain remains highly vulnerable to extreme weather events, urging residents to stay alert and avoid risky travel in landslide-prone and flood-affected areas. (ANI)

