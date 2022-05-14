New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): The rescue operation at the fire incident site near Mundka metro station is now over, said a fire official, who claimed that the death toll could rise to 30.

The death toll in the fire incident has officially touched 27 while 25 bodies are yet to be identified.

During the search operation this morning, the fire officials recovered some remains which they suspected to be the bodies of the deceased.

"In the morning we got some more remains, seems like the bodies of 2-3 people. The death toll might reach 30. The blaze razed rapidly due to plastic materials kept in the building," said an official present at the site.

"A meeting of 50 people was underway when the fire broke out, and as the door was closed they were trapped inside. Rescue work is over and we are winding it up," he added.

Earlier today, West Delhi District Magistrate Kirti Garg along with ADM Dharmendra Kumar visited the site.

"Those having minor injuries were released after primary treatment while seven unidentified bodies were brought to the hospital. Around 80 people were working in the ill-fated building. Our priority is to complete the rescue operation," said the ADM.

Meanwhile, the number of persons missing from the building in the fire incident rose to 29, out of which 24 were women and 5 men. (ANI)

