Patna (Bihar) [India], October 18 (ANI): Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) chief Pashupati Kumar Paras confirmed that his party has decided to go solo in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, scheduled to be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, hoping to win a "good number of seats" in the first phase.

Speaking to ANI, Paras said that the decision was taken after efforts to form an alliance with the opposition Mahagathbandhan did not yield any results.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Weather Update and Forecast: Meteorological Department Predicts Heavy Rain in 9 Districts, Check Details Here.

"We made significant efforts to form an alliance with the Mahagathbandhan, but the alliance did not materialise. Our party is strong in Bihar with the support of Dalit Sena. We have decided to contest the elections alone. I am hopeful that in the first phase of the elections, we will win a good number of seats," RLJP chief Paras said.

Polling for the Bihar elections 2025 will take place on November 6 and 11. The results will be announced on November 14.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, October 18: Check Prices of Yellow Metal on Dhanteras 2025 in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Other Metro Cities.

As the Bihar Assembly election draws near, Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) asserted that the NDA in Bihar is united and well-coordinated ahead of the assembly elections, dismissing reports of internal friction. He described the opposition Mahagathbandhan as a confused alliance and reaffirmed support for Nitish Kumar's leadership, predicting a "historic victory" for the NDA on November 14.

Paswan told ANI, "As much confusion as was being spread about the NDA, I had repeatedly said that all matters would be decided very smoothly within the NDA, whether it is about seat selection or finalising candidates. The Mahagathbandhan is a confused alliance. I say with confidence that the NDA alliance is moving towards a historic victory."

"We are contesting the elections under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar...I have not had even 1% dispute with any other constituent party...We will truly celebrate Diwali on November 14," he added.

The NDA has finalised its seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, with the BJP and Janata Dal (United) set to contest 101 constituencies each. Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) have been allotted six seats each, while Union Minister Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will contest on 29 seats.

Om Prakash Rajbhar's Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) on Saturday released another list of six candidates for the assembly poll.

SBSP has decided to contest alone in Bihar after its party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar expressed dissatisfaction with the NDA for not offering any seat. The party has already released its first list of 47 candidates earlier.

Congress released its first list of 48 candidates for the polls. According to an official statement, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Rajesh Ram will contest from the Kutumba Assembly seat, while Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan will fight from the Kadwa constituency.

Out of the total 48 candidates, 24 will be contested in the first phase of elections and 24 in the second phase. The party said that the remaining names will be announced in due course. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)