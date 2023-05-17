New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): With Congress poised to name the next Karnataka chief minister after the party's win in the State assembly elections, veteran leader Siddaramaiah was on Wednesday seen arriving at 10 Janpath in the national capital to meet with party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi will also meet with Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee DK Shivakumar later in the day.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has held talks with all stakeholders in the State. Rahul Gandhi met Kharge on Tuesday to discuss government formation in the southern state.

According to sources, Mallikarjun Kharge will take the final decision after consulting UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former party President Rahul Gandhi.

Earlier on Tuesday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge held meetings with both the potential candidates DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah in New Delhi.

Siddaramaiah came to Kharge's residence along with his son Yatindra and MLAs Zameer Ahmad, Bhyrati Suresh, and senior leader KJ George.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday met party president Mallikarjun Kharge who is set to make his decision after going through the Congress central observers' report, which was submitted on Monday.

The results of assembly polls were declared on Saturday and the newly-elected Congress MLAs on Sunday authorised Kharge to take a decision. With the action shifting to Delhi, both Siddaramaiah, a former Chief Minister of Karnataka, and Shivakumar reached Delhi.

The Congress won 135 seats in the recently held election to the 224-member Karnataka assembly. (ANI)

