Mumbai, May 17: A crocodile attacked an elderly man who had gone to water the goats on the banks of Chambal in village Het Singh Ka Pura of Rajkheda police station area of ​​ Dholpur. Hearing the screams of the old man, the people grazing the animals reached the spot and saved the man from the clutches of the alligator. The elderly man was seriously injured in the attack, and was rushed to the district hospital for treatment.

According to reports, 70-year-old Bhanwar Singh had taken his goats for grazing near the Chambal river on Tuesday. After feeding the goats, he took them to the river to drink water. As soon as the old man reached the banks of Chambal, the crocodile sitting in the water ambushed and started pulling him inside the water body. Crocodile Attack in Madhya Pradesh: Youth Slips and Falls in Chambal River, Gets Eaten by Reptile.

Meanwhile, hearing the screams of the victim, the locals grazing their animals around ran to the spot. The villagers took the old man out of the water by hitting the alligator with sticks. The villagers showed courage and took the old man out of Chambal, who sustained serious injuries in both his arms and legs. Karnataka Crocodile Attack: Nine-Year-Old Boy Saved after Deadly Attack by Reptile in Raichur River.

Further, crocodiles often attack the people from the villages situated on the banks of Chambal in the district. Due to the negligence of the villagers, they become victims of such accidents. For the unversed, crocodiles and alligators are in abundance in the Chambal river of Dholpur region.

