Imphal, Nov 24 (PTI) Manipur Assembly Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata on Sunday said whether he would resign from the post would be taken by God and, he also added that "people are God".

He made the statement after a large number of people from his constituency came to his residence and requested him not to quit, as demanded by a section of protesters in the state.

Also Read | IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 Day 4, Perth Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy Match at Optus Stadium.

"Whether resign or not, it should be decided by God and people are God," Satyabrata told reporters.

He also said that the legislators should do whatever they can to mitigate the people's suffering.

Also Read | Odisha Parba 2024: PM Narendra Modi Highlights Govt's Efforts To Make State Prosperous and One of Fastest-Growing States (Watch Video).

"The government needs to know the hardships faced by the people and need to work for the welfare of the people. All legislators need to unite and work together," the Speaker said.

The development comes in the wake of demands by a section of the protestors for the resignation of all ministers and MLAs for their "failure" to restore normalcy in the restive state.

Ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kukis claimed more than 258 lives in Manipur since May last year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)