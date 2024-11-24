India have consolidated their position in the driver's seat as they control proceedings during the India vs Australia 1st Test 2024 at Perth. Despite a poor start on Day 1 where they got bowled out for 150 runs, they have come back strong, first dismissing Australia for only 104 runs and then setting a target of 534 runs in front of them in the fourth innings. Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli played a big role in India scoring a big total on a pitch that got easier on Day 2 and 3. Jasprit Bumrah scalped a five-wicket haul in the first innings and started the second innings with a bang, pushing Australia in an uncomfortable position of 12/3. India will look to seal the game on Day 4 itself and take a 1-0 lead in the series. IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2024: List of Records Achieved By Yashasvi Jaiswal Following His Sensational Century Against Australia at Perth.

This is the first time a Border-Gavaskar Trophy is being hosted as a five-match series. India being ahead considerably in the game, they would want full play on the last two days of the Test match so that they can take the early lead in the series. It will give India a mental boost in what can be a very intense Test series by the end. Fans eager to know the weather conditions on Day 4 of the IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 will get the entire information here.

Perth Weather Updates Live

Good news for the fans as there is no prediction of rainfall during the IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 Day 4 at Western Australia, Perth. It is going to be a windy day with the sky saying mostly sunny. The humidity is also going to stay moderate so the Indian fast bowlers will be able to express themselves fully in the final two days of the Test match. IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 Day 3 Stat Highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli Score Centuries As India Continue Domination.

Optus Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch in the Optus Stadium will be a drop-in pitch which means a separate pitch was prepared and was installed on the ground. Before the drop-in pitch, the spinners ruled over this ground but after the installation of the new pitch, spinners are no longer the charge. The fast bowlers will prove to be more beneficial as compared to the spinners. The surface here will help the pacers take down the batters.

