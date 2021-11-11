Jaipur, Nov 11 (PTI) Congress leader Sachin Pilot here on Thursday said decisions regarding his party government and organisation in Rajasthan will be taken soon, amid speculations over the cabinet expansion and other political appointments in the state.

The former Rajasthan deputy chief minister said the All-India Congress Committee and the state government are in constant touch over it as the panel, which was formed by party president Sonia Gandhi over a year ago, has completed its work.

"I met (K C) Venugopal a couple of days ago. We continuously discuss and soon decisions will be taken with regard to the organisation and the government," he told reporters in Dausa.

The Congress had formed a three-member panel for the resolution of the issues raised by the legislators led by Pilot, who had revolted against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot last year.

The Congress leader also accused the Centre of collecting Rs 20 lakh crore through cess on petrol and diesel, giving no relief to people even after the price of crude in the international market "halved".

Even during the coronavirus lockdown, the Centre did not give any relief, he said.

Now, when the elections of five states are approaching, the government has extended relief, he added.

The former Rajasthan deputy CM also flayed the Centre for unemployment and price rise.

"Inflation is increasing, domestic gas cylinder costs over Rs 900, petrol and diesel are getting costlier than ghee. There are no jobs, industries are getting ruined, the economy has collapsed and farmers are agitating," he stressed.

He said people understand that the Congress is a better option.

Pilot also claimed that his party government has fulfilled most promises it made in its election manifesto.

On the question of VAT on petrol and diesel in the state, he said the chief minister has said that the state government will reduce prices.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)