Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 13 (ANI): The Indian National Congress president, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Saturday expressed gratitude to the people of Kerala for delivering a "decisive verdict" to the United Democratic Front in the local body elections.

"The Indian National Congress extends its heartfelt gratitude to the people of Kerala for the decisive verdict given to the UDF in local body elections. We are confident that our alliance -- UDF, will receive a similar mandate in the Assembly Elections slated in the next few months too. It is with this confidence that the @INCKerala will campaign with a full sense of responsibility and united purpose," Kharge said in a post on X.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to the people across Kerala who voted for BJP and NDA candidates in the local body polls in the state and lashed out at the United Democratic Front and Left Democratic Front.

"My gratitude to the people across Kerala who voted for BJP and NDA candidates in the local body polls in the state. Kerala is fed up of UDF and LDF. They see NDA as the only option that can deliver on good governance and build a #VikasitaKeralam with opportunities for all," PM Modi said in a post on X.

"My gratitude to all hardworking BJP Karyakartas who have worked among the people, which has ensured a spectacular result in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. Today is a day to recall the work and struggles of generations of Karyakartas in Kerala, who worked at the grassroots, which ensured today's result became a reality. Our Karyakartas are our strength and we are proud of them!," his post added.

Menawhile, BJP leader Shaun George had expressed confidence that the NDA would make gains in central and south Kerala, claiming a shift of traditional UDF and Kerala Congress voters towards the BJP.

"We are very confident that the BJP will secure a good margin in the central Kerala belt, and we will also achieve a strong victory this time in South Kerala. People who have traditionally depended on the UDF and Kerala Congress will shift their support to the BJP this time," he told ANI.

Counting is continuing in several districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Mallappuram, and Kottayam, with the final results expected later in the day, once the counting is completed. (ANI)

