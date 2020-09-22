Noida (UP), Sep 22 (PTI) The decomposed body of a man was found hanging from a tree in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Tuesday, officials said.

The body was found hanging from a mulberry tree by a saree along a road in Dadri area, they said.

Also Read | What is a Bill? How Is It Introduced in Parliament? How Is a Legislation Enacted Into Law?.

"The body is decomposed and it appears that the man died a few days ago. It looks like the man was aged around 30 years.

"Forensic teams are working on the case and efforts are on to ascertain the identity of the deceased and unravel the case," a police spokesperson said.

Also Read | Xbox Series S Now Available for Pre-orders via Amazon.in & Flipkart.

The 5.8 feet tall man was wearing a track-pant and a shirt, had a 'kalaava' (a Hindu religious thread) on his right arm and had a tattoo of the letter 'U' in Hindi on the backside of his palm, the official said.

A case has been lodged and further proceedings are underway, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)