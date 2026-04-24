Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, Sibi George with Alexandre Zouev, Acting Under-Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism (Photo: X@MEAIndia)

New York [US], April 24 (ANI): Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, Sibi George on Friday held talks on threats of terrorism with Alexandre Zouev, Acting Under-Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism.

In a post on X, Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal said, "Secretary (West) Sibi George met Mr. Alexandre Zouev, Acting Under-Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism, and discussed India's strong cooperation with United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism in countering the threat of terrorism."

Also Read | Mount Everest Climbers Halted at Base Camp Due to Massive Unstable Ice Block.

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2047544810505200014?s=20

India has reiterated its strong commitment to multilateralism and called for greater representation of the Global South during a high-level meeting at the United Nations.

Also Read | Elon Musk Confirms Samsung Will Produce Upgraded AI4+ Self-Driving Chip.

According to Jaiswal, George met the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, to discuss key global issues, including UN reforms.

In a post on X, Jaiswal said, "Secretary (West) Sibi George called on Secretary-General Antonio Guterres of the UN." He added, "Secretary (West) underscored India's strong commitment to multilateralism."

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2047174003237019763?s=20

The spokesperson further said that both exchanged views on UN reforms and imparting a greater voice to the Global South, which the spokesperson said, "India has consistently championed" through initiatives including the India-UN Development Partnership Fund.

He further said, "Both exchanged views on UN reforms and imparting greater voice to the Global South, which India has consistently championed, including through initiatives such as India-UN Development Partnership Fund."

Earlier on April 20 (local time), India pushed for long-pending reforms of the United Nations Security Council during the Intergovernmental Negotiations (IGN) meeting at the UN.

"Secretary (West) Sibi George delivered the national statement at the IGN meeting on @UN Security Council reforms in the UN headquarters," the post by the MEA spokesperson noted.

India emphasised that the current structure of the Security Council does not adequately represent developing nations, particularly in its permanent membership.

"He highlighted the need for greater representation of the Global South, particularly in the permanent category. He underlined the similarities between India's approach to UN Security Council reforms and the African model," the post said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)