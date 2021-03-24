Shahjahanpur (UP), Mar 24 (PTI) The decomposed body of a college student, who went missing on March 19, was found in a forest area near Marena village here, police said on Wednesday.

Hariom (20) was studying at a law college run by the Mumukshu Ashram of former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand.

"Hariom (20) was a student of Swami Shukdevanand Law College and resided in a rented accommodation in Mohanganj locality. He went missing on March 19 after sitting for his examinations. His father Ashok Singh had lodged a missing report at the Sadar Bazar Police Station," Assistant Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar said.

His body with several injury marks was found Tuesday night, the officer said, adding that it has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

Police said that the victim's father suspects the role of Hariom's college mates in the incident.

Kumar said four students have been detained.

Meanwhile, a female student who succumbed to injuries at a hospital on Tuesday, a month after she was found with severe burns along a national highway here, was cremated during the day.

The student was cremated amid tight security arrangements at the Ganga Ghat. Her family members have demanded Rs 10 lakh as financial assistance and capital punishment for the accused in the case.

The BA second-year student was studying at a college run by the Mumukshu Ashram. She died at the hospital in Lucknow at around 2 am on Tuesday, Superintendent of Police S Anand earlier said.

According to police, she was found along the national highway on February 22 without clothes and in a severely burnt state. She was admitted to Shahjahanpur Medical College and later, shifted to the civil hospital in Lucknow.

Four people were arrested on February 26 on the basis of the victim's statement before a magistrate in which she had alleged that three people tried to rape her in a field here on February 22 and when they did not succeed, they poured kerosene and set her on fire.

The fourth accused in the case is a female friend of the girl who had allegedly sent her to the fields.

All the four accused, however, have refused any involvement in the incident, with their family members demanding a high-level probe in the case.

The police said that after the death of the girl, charges of murder (section 302 of IPC) will be added in the FIR.

The Mumukshu Ashram was at the centre of a controversy in 2019 after a female student of a law college run by it accused Chinmayanand of sexual assault. The student later withdrew her charges against Chinmayanand, who was arrested in the case in September 2019 and released on bail nearly five months later.

