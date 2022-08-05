Pune, Aug 5 (PTI) The decomposed body of a 32-year-old student of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) here was found hanging in his hostel room on Friday, police said.

Police suspect it to be a case of suicide, but no suicide note has been found so far. Assam Shocker: Man Poisons His Two Minor Kids, Kills Self in Sivasagar.

"The student, identified as Ashwin Anurag Shukla, was found hanging in his hostel room this morning. The body was in a decomposed state," Murlidhar Karpe, senior inspector of Deccan Gymkhana police station, said.

"Prima facie, it is a case of suicide. But no suicide note has been found so far and our investigation is on," he added.

Shukla was a student from the 2017 batch of cinematography course, a source from the institute said.

