Jalpaiguri (WB), Aug 19 (PTI) Police on Friday recovered the decomposed body of a man, who was allegedly killed by his wife and daughter in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, officials said.

Officers of Kotwali police station recovered the body of Ajit Karmakar from the house at College Para area in the district and sent it for post-mortem examination, they said.

Also Read | Excise Policy Row: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Is Accused No 1 in CBI FIR.

Karmakar's wife and daughter allegedly killed him and kept the body inside their residence for three days, a police officer said.

His relatives have claimed that the duo used to torture him, and this had been happening for some time.

Also Read | 'Relationship Purely Consensual': Supreme Court Quashes Rape Charges Against Man.

Further investigation is underway, and nobody has yet been arrested, the officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)