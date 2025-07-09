New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India on Wednesday inaugurated the country's first private Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal on its western route near Surat in Gujarat.

Constructed by the Sawariya Shakti Group, the New Sanjali Terminal, which spans approximately 120 acres, is located between the New Sanjali station of the freight corridor and Panoli station of India Railways.

While inaugurating the terminal, Praveen Kumar, Managing Director, Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL), called it a significant achievement in the logistics expansion strategy of the freight corridor, the DFCCIL said in a statement.

“He emphasized that this initiative is a concrete move towards modal shift, encouraging modal shift from road to rail, thereby enabling a more sustainable, efficient, and cost-effective logistics network,” it added.

According to DFCCIL, the terminal has been developed on private land under Schedule-1 of the Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal (GCT) policy.

The corporation stated that the terminal is strategically located to provide seamless connectivity to Gujarat's major industrial zones — Panoli Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC), Ankleshwar, and Jhagadia, and to key ports — Dahej, Hazira, and Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT).

“Equipped with world-class infrastructure, the terminal offers two dedicated rail lines for rapid and safe loading/unloading of containers and steel cargo, and one electrified line for bulk cargo and Truck-on-Train (ToT) services.

"Besides, it also offers two Receipt & Dispatch lines integrated with DFCCIL and Indian Railways' main network, 28-acre Inland Container Depot (ICD), 650,000 sq. ft. of warehousing infrastructure, including a 54,000 sq. ft. bonded warehouse, PESO (Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation)-certified storage and cold chain facilities,” the statement said.

The DFCCIL said the terminal is well connected to National Highway-48 and National Expressway-4, enabling smooth road access. The proposed Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) just six km away further enhances its strategic importance.

Designed as a fully integrated logistics complex, it will significantly improve freight handling efficiency, reduce turnaround time, lower operational costs, and contribute to job creation and industrial growth in the region, officials said.

“It stands as a catalyst for modal shift from road to rail, helping reduce carbon emissions and decongest highways,” said the statement.

