Kandla (Gujarat) [India], August 23 (ANI): Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla in Gujarat, proudly joined the nation in celebrating National Space Day 2025, honouring India's remarkable achievements in space exploration and innovation.

The event was attended by senior officials and employees of DPA, who came together to pay tribute to the vision, courage and dedication of India's space scientists, engineers and astronauts.

On this occasion, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal, delivered a special address highlighting the nation's inspiring journey from launching its first satellite to achieving global recognition in deep space missions.

He lauded the pioneering work of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the spirit of Indian astronauts and aerospace experts, whose efforts have placed India among the leading spacefaring nations.

The celebration at DPA not only reflected pride in the nation's scientific milestones but also reinforced the port's commitment to fostering a forward-looking, technology-driven future in alignment with India's growth story.

Earlier today, Sonowal said the Ministry will explore the possibility of launching a dedicated satellite or acquiring a transponder to strengthen India's maritime governance and port management infrastructure.

"Our Ministry should plan to launch a satellite of our own or acquire a dedicated transponder for the Indian maritime sector. This will strengthen India's coastal and port management infrastructure through advanced space-based solutions," Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal urged the top officials of the ministry on the occasion of National Space Day.

According to the Union Minister, the proposed system would provide exclusive coverage for Indian coastal waters, inland waterways and port regions, integrating with national maritime databases to offer real-time monitoring of vessel traffic, navigational safety and port operations.

"This will help in enhanced vessel traffic monitoring, real-time ship tracking across India's coastline and EEZ, early identification of congestion and improved navigational safety. It will also improve preparedness for search-and-rescue, pollution control and disaster management, while reducing dependence on foreign navigation systems and supporting the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision of PM Narendra Modi ji," Sarbananda Sonowal added.

Highlighting India's recent achievements in the space sector, the Minister said the country has emerged as a global leader in science and technology.

"India has made remarkable progress as a nation in science and technology and has built one of the world's most respected and efficient space programmes," Sarbananda Sonowal said.

The Union Minister recalled India's journey in space research, its quest of knowledge for the betterment of humanity. (ANI)

