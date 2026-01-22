New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed deep anguish over the tragic road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district that claimed the lives of ten army personnel.

In a post on X, PM Modi said that the Army personnel's service to the nation will be remembered forever.

Also Read | Republic Day 2026: Flight Lieutenant Akshita Dhankar To Unfurl National Flag With President Droupadi Murmu at 77th Republic Day Parade in Delhi.

"Deeply anguished by the mishap in Doda, in which we have lost our brave army personnel. Their service to the nation will be remembered forever. May the injured recover at the earliest. All possible support is being provided to those affected," wrote PM Modi.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed his sorrow over the Doda road accident and extended condolences to the families of the soldiers who lost their lives in the incident.

Also Read | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Fame Thursday Lottery Result of January 22 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

In a post on X, Shah said he was "deeply pained" by the accident and conveyed his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families. He also said that the injured jawans were being provided the highest level of medical care.

"I am deeply pained by the road accident in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir. I express my heartfelt condolences to the families of the brave soldiers we have lost in this tragic incident. The injured jawans are being provided with the highest level of medical care. I pray to God that all the soldiers recover as soon as possible," he posted on X.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also extended his condolences over the tragic accident.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister's Office informed that rescue and evacuation efforts are underway.

"Chief Minister has expressed deep grief over the tragic accident involving an Army vehicle at Khannitop on the Bhaderwah-Chamba road. He conveyed heartfelt condolences to the families of the soldiers who lost their lives and wished a speedy recovery to those injured, lauding the swift rescue and evacuation efforts," the CMO post read.

Earlier, an Army vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district met with an accident, resulting in the deaths of ten personnel. An equal number of personnel sustained injuries during the mishap.

The incident occurred in the Khanni Top area of Bhaderwah, prompting immediate rescue and relief operations, said official sources.

According to the White Knight Corps, the Army vehicle carrying troops for an operation slipped off the road while navigating treacherous terrain in bad weather.

"In an unfortunate incident, an Army vehicle carrying troops for an operation, slipped off the road while navigating treacherous terrain in bad weather, in general area of Doda. There are multiple casualties, including fatal. The injured have been evacuated for further treatment," said White Knight Corps.

Soon after the accident, the Army and local administration teams rushed to the spot and launched rescue efforts despite the difficult terrain and adverse weather conditions. The injured personnel were provided first aid at the site and were later airlifted to Udhampur for specialised medical treatment.

Doda Deputy Commissioner (DC) Harvinder Singh stated that the presence of snow on the Bhaderwah-Chamba road was a primary cause behind this tragic accident.

"A tragic accident took place on the Bhaderwah-Chamba road. A total of 10 jawans have lost their lives. Out of the 11 injured jawans, 10 seriously injured jawans have been airlifted to Command Hospital Udhampur. The bodies of the deceased soldiers are being dispatched to their families. According to the preliminary report, the road accident took place because there was snow on the road," said Singh. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)