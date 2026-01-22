New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday expressed deep anguish over the road accident involving security personnel in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, extending condolences to the families of the soldiers who lost their lives in the incident.

In a post on X, Shah said he was "deeply pained" by the accident and conveyed his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families. He also said that the injured jawans were being provided the highest level of medical care.

"I am deeply pained by the road accident in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir. I express my heartfelt condolences to the families of the brave soldiers we have lost in this tragic incident. The injured jawans are being provided with the highest level of medical care. I pray to God that all the soldiers recover as soon as possible," he posted on X.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed grief over the tragic road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district that claimed the lives of 10 Army personnel.

Sharing an X post, Singh said that the injured soldiers were receiving medical attention and assured that all necessary directions had been issued to ensure the best possible treatment.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Doda in which we lost our 10 brave soldiers of the Indian Army. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The injured soldiers are receiving medical care and all necessary directions have been given to ensure the best possible treatment. The nation stands with our Armed Forces and their families in this difficult hour," Singh wrote.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also expressed condolences over the tragic accident. In a post on X, the Chief Minister's Office informed that rescue and evacuation efforts are underway.

"Chief Minister has expressed deep grief over the tragic accident involving an Army vehicle at Khannitop on the Bhaderwah-Chamba road. He conveyed heartfelt condolences to the families of the soldiers who lost their lives and wished a speedy recovery to those injured, lauding the swift rescue and evacuation efforts," the CMO post read.

10 Army personnel were killed in an accident, while an equal number of personnel sustained injuries when the vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident in Doda.

"Deeply saddened at the loss of lives of 10 of our brave Indian Army soldiers in an unfortunate road accident in Doda. We will always remember the outstanding service and supreme sacrifice of our brave soldiers. My deepest condolences to the grieving families," the X post of the LG Office read.

According to official sources, the mishap occurred in the Khani Top area of Bhaderwah, which led to immediate rescue and relief operations.

Soon after the accident, the Army and local administration teams rushed to the spot and launched rescue efforts despite the difficult terrain and adverse weather conditions.

The injured personnel were provided first aid at the site and were later airlifted to Udhampur for specialised medical treatment. (ANI)

