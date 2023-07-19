Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 19 (ANI): Advocate and BJP MP Tejasvi Surya appeared on behalf of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT Cell chief Amit Malviya before the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday challenging the FIR registered against Malviya for his tweet on Rahul Gandhi in which the single-judge bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna granted a stay on the FIR registered against Malviya.

The High Court granted an interim stay on further investigation and proceedings holding that allegations in the complaint do not attract the ingredients of IPC 153(A) & 505(2) alleged against Malviya.

Surya took a dig at Congress leader Priyank Kharge after getting the court's order and said that Kharge must stop his politics of vendetta at least now.

"Appeared on behalf of @amitmalviya at Karnataka HC today in the FIR registered against him for his tweet against Rahul Gandhi. HC granted an interim stay holding that allegations in the complaint & FIR do not attract the ingredients of IPC 153(A) & 505(2). At least now, @PriyankKhargemust stop his politics of vendetta and focus on his ministerial responsibilities", Surya said in a tweet.

On June 17, Malviya posted a video tweet on his Twitter handle on Rahul Gandhi. Alleging that the video on Rahul Gandhi had been shared with the intent to promote communal disharmony and enmity between groups, Congress Leader and Minister Priyank Kharge had filed a complaint which came to be registered as an FIR by High Grounds Police Station for offences punishable under Sections 153A, 505(2), 120B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

"The FIR filed against Amit Malviya is politically motivated. Plain and simple. The case is registered under 153A and 505(2) of IPC for his alleged statement against Rahul Gandhi. Both the above sections deal with promoting enmity between groups. So, what is Rahul Gandhi? An individual or a group or a class? We will challenge this in Court and ensure justice", Surya earlier shared in a tweet. (ANI)

