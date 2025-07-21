New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Jaggi Vasudev's Isha Foundation to move the Delhi High Court with its plea to restrain a Tamil media outlet from publishing alleged defamatory content against it.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi also allowed Tamil media outlet Nakkheeran Publications to withdraw its transfer petition and asked it to move the high court on the maintainability of the Isha Foundation's defamation suit against it.

The bench said since the transfer petition was withdrawn, the intervention application filed by Isha Foundation could also go before the high court.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Isha Foundation, said the publication has now alleged that the foundation was involved in organ trade.

"We are a reputed organisation and have several followers worldwide. This cannot go on and on," Rohatgi said.

Senior advocate R Balasubramanian, appearing for the publication, agreed to withdraw the plea after the top court said the grounds raised for transfer the case were actually the ones raised on the suit's maintainability.

The Isha Foundation filed a defamation suit against Nakkheeran Publications in the Delhi high court, alleging some of the latter's content maligned its reputation. The foundation, as a result, claimed damages.

Nakkheeran Publications, on the contrary, filed a transfer petition before the top court, seeking transfer of the defamation case from Delhi to Chennai.

The top court was on Monday hearing the Isha Foundation's application moved in Nakkheeran Publication's transfer petition seeking to restrain it from publishing any alleged defamatory content against it.

On July 16, the top court agreed to hear the plea of Isha Foundation for restraining the Nakkheeran publication.

Rohatgi claimed the organisation has lakhs of followers across the world and the publication must stop publishing defamatory content.

"Our application is to stop the publication from carrying on this defamatory campaign…we are a charitable organisation with disciples all across the world. Today in the era of social media, these contents go on and on," he said.

