New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will embark on a five-day visit to Mongolia and Japan beginning Monday with an aim to expand India's defence and security ties with the two countries.

In Japan, Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will join their Japanese counterparts at the '2+2' foreign and defence ministerial dialogue, people familiar with the matter said.

Singh will visit Mongolia from September 5 to 7 while his tour of Japan will be from September 8-9.

It is learnt that the '2+2' dialogue is planned for September 8.

