New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Thursday, felicitated the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Mountaineering Expedition Team, comprising five girls and five boys aged an average of 19 years, who scaled Mount Everest on May 18, as per the release.

Honouring the raw courage, grit and patriotism of the team, led by Col Amit Bisht, he presented a cheque of Rs 10 lakh for achieving the feat in the harshest of conditions without any injury.

During the event held at South Block, New Delhi, the cadets shared their experiences of the expedition, detailing the rigorous training, meticulous planning and challenges encountered. Defence Minister commended the team for passing the test of courage, discipline, resilience and composure with flying colours.

Terming the cadets as a source of inspiration to the younger generation, Shri Rajnath Singh stated that, with the expedition, the brave cadets have sent a message that even the world's highest peak is no limit for the youth of the country. He exuded confidence that the cadets would overcome future challenges with the same courage and determination they displayed while scaling Mount Everest.

Defence Minister acknowledged the efforts of NCC towards instilling the feeling of national pride among the cadets while ensuring their holistic growth by making them physically, mentally & emotionally strong and developing their social skills. He also appreciated the family members of the cadets who supported them in this endeavour. DG NCC Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh was among the dignitaries present on the occasion.

The feat marked the third successful Everest expedition by the NCC, following similar accomplishments in 2013 and 2016. The expedition team comprised 10 cadets, a contingent of officers, junior commissioned officers, instructors and non-commissioned officers. The team consisted of Subedar Major Balkar Singh, the first Subedar Major of the Indian Army to summit Mount Everest. The young cadet of the team was just 16 years old.

The expedition team was formally flagged off by the Defence Minister on April 03, 2025. Throughout the expedition, the team adhered strictly to established safety protocols and operational guidelines, ensuring the well-being of all members at every stage. (ANI)

